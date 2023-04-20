The newest features of a popular Anzac Day display on Wyangan Avenue have been unveiled.
Angelo and Diana Dal Broi have been turning their garden into an Anzac Day tribute for several years, with new additions popping up to commemorate each anniversary.
Comprised of wooden painted poppies, soldiers and other figures, the latest addition is a tribute to the Australian Women's Land Army who helped the country persevere through wartime 1940s.
Mr Dal Broi explained the Army, also known as the 'land girls', were pivotal in carrying out the cultivation of the countryside while men were overseas.
They also frequented the MIA.
"From 1940 to 1945 they came mostly from the cities and did a fantastic job for country areas, taking the place of men whether it was through digging, picking vegetables and fruit, and even driving harvesters. They did it all," Mr Dal Broi said.
"When they finished, they didn't receive a lot of credit for their hard work. That's why I felt it's important to credit them as part of the display we do each year."
Mr Dal Broi, who was once in the national service and who's grandfather spent time in a concentration camp in Italy, says its important youngsters understand and acknowledge the work carried out on the home front as well as the sacrifices made over seas.
"I had two guys come to my shed while I was making the cut outs of the land girls and was stunned to hear they didn't know anything about them. I had to explain who they were and the fact that my father had two working for him and that their own grandfathers also would have had some. That's exactly why I think it's important," Mr Dal Broi said.
"We don't want accolades for what we do. All we want is for young people to come, see, learn and admire what we have put up in our garden, as well as appreciate what went on in those early years that led to us having the freedoms and the wonderful country we have today."
Those who would like to see Mr and Mrs Dal Broi's display can find it at 100 Wyangan Avenue, Griffith.
