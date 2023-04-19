The Griffith Blacks will have another young side for their tough road trip to take on Tumut in round two of Southern Inland Rugby Union.
A couple of injuries and unavailability has taken it's toll on the Blacks squad, with more experience set to miss this weekend, according to coach Chris McGregor.
"Waiting to hear back about some injuries, and we could have a couple of more boys out," he said.
"Girbs (Mitchell White) is unavailable, as is Nate (McGregor), but we are hoping to have Tom Lynch is back to add a bit of experience, but we will be a young side again.
"We are hoping to have a few more experienced boys back for our next home game (Against Waratahs) in both second grade and first grade."
There is also still a cloud hanging over Blake Theunissen after a calf complaint picked up against City, but McGregor is hopeful he will be able to make the trip.
The split with third grade heading to Hay to take on the Cutters at the same time as the rest of the senior squad heads to Tumut adds to the headache the Blacks are facing.
The Bulls are one that McGregor knows his side will have to be wary of, especially with the inexperienced side.
"By the sounds of it, they will be a tough side this year because they have recruited well, and they are a strong club," he said.
"It is another great opportunity for the younger boys to step up and establish themselves as first graders.
The men's senior teams will all be looking to open their account this weekend, with all three senior grades suffering round-one defeats.
