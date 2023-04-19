A contingent of ex-military vehicles is expected to lead Griffith's ANZAC Day march next week, and perhaps one of the most original will be Campbell Woodside's 1943 Ford Jeep.
Described by American military officer Dwight Eisenhower as one of the key feats that won the war, the American-made vehicles were later used as the blueprint for the Toyota Landcruiser.
Mr Woodward has owned his for two years and says he always aspired to obtain one, given he has had a lot to do with them since his boyhood.
"They were all made in America by either Willy's or Ford. This one is most likely the only Ford that will lead Tuesday's march," Mr Woodside said.
"It belonged to a Griffith woman for some time after it was brought back to Australia. I searched for one for ages and never suspected I would find one in Griffith.
"It's almost in original condition, save for some of the switches, windows, and windscreen wipers. In time I'm hoping to do some work to make it entirely authentic. But it's as good as original as you would get these days," he said.
Mr Woodward credits the Jeeps his father had on the family farm as he was growing up as being what taught him to drive and gain a mechanical aptitude.
"They were readily available after the war, given some 700,000 were produced. I learnt to drive in them, as well as the mechanics. They are the original four wheel drive as the story goes, given when the Japanese took over the Philippines in the second world war, a lot were left by the Americans. They were copied into what land-cruisers are today," he said.
A member of the Griffith Historic Car Club, Mr Woodside drives the Jeep as often as he can.
"It's important to keep it going," he said.
"At one time my regular vehicle was in the shop getting repairs so there was a good two weeks were I was relying on this for transportation.
"The furthest I've ever taken it is Yenda. I wouldn't take it further than that. But one of the longest trips it made was in 1995 when the woman who previously owned it took it to Darwin for a reunion event called 'Back to the Track'.
"I have no doubt it would have taken at least a ten day trip given it can only get up to 35 miles per hour, or around 60 kilometres."
Mr Woodside said he is proud to feature the vehicle yet again in this years ANZAC Day commemorations.
"It's a real privilege to own a piece of history," he said.
"It's very important to me that these vehicles are featured, especially with so many in attendance remembering our fallen."
RSL Sub Branch commemorations co-ordinator, Terry Walsh, says ex-military vehicles add another dimension to the days events.
"I find it contributes enormously to the march and sets a tone," he said.
"It's poignant for ex-servicemen and women, as well as community members and children who marvel over them."
