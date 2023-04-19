The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Beloved 1943 Ford Jeep one of the most authentic to be showcased on ANZAC Day

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campbell Woodside with his 1943 Jeep Ford which will be part of the Griffith ANZAC Day march. Photo by Allan Wilson
Campbell Woodside with his 1943 Jeep Ford which will be part of the Griffith ANZAC Day march. Photo by Allan Wilson

A contingent of ex-military vehicles is expected to lead Griffith's ANZAC Day march next week, and perhaps one of the most original will be Campbell Woodside's 1943 Ford Jeep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.