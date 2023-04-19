Hanwood will start their quest of Pascoe Cup redemption with a trip to Young to take on the Lions in round one on Sunday.
The trip to Young hasn't always been straightforward for the Griffith-based side, and coach Jason Bertacco knows his side will have to be on their game to secure a result at Hall Bros Oval.
"They are always up and about, especially when they are at home," he said.
"Last year, they were very vocal, and this year I think they are in the same boat as us, having lost a few from their seniors and promoting from their youth, so I expect both lineups to be pretty young.
"They hold up well against our system, so we have to a few plays and a few changes in there personal wise. We are lucky that we have players that can play in different positions, so push comes to shove, we can make those changes on the run."
After a long preseason, Bertacco said there is excitement around the side, which is much changed from last year's grand final side.
"They just want to get the season started," he said.
"The boys are pretty keen to get going, it has been a long preseason without too many games, so to get into round one, there is a bit of excitement with it being a brand new team."
There will be a change to the Pascoe Cup season with Henwood Park pulling out of first grade, meaning it will be a nine-team competition with two extra byes.
Bertacco has joined a chorus of frustrated coaches who have issue with the exception being granted.
"I feel like it is wrong, but I feel like there are a few clubs in the past who have gotten away with things," he said.
"It is going to come to a point where the association is going to have to have that blanket rule, and every club knows it and sticks to it.
"If you can't fill it, then so be it, but if you can, going for both men and women, you have to fill from the top because if you want to promote the game, you can't do that from fourth grade."
The Hanwood coach pointed to the efforts of Cootamundra and South Wagga in recent years to battle through tough times and came out stronger on the other side rather than dropping out of first grade.
"South Wagga look at them, they made the finals last year," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
