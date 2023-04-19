After two challenging road trips, Yoogali SC will finally get the chance to take to the field at Solar Mad Stadium this weekend.
Yoogali SC will commence their quest to turning their home ground into a tough assignment with a clash with Canberra White Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
The objective this weekend is simple for coach Darren Bailey.
"I think we have to make home our fortress as everyone else will be trying to," he said.
"We have to go into this game with all the intentions of coming away with the win."
It has been a tough start to the season with a 4-3 defeat to ANU FC followed up with a 2-1 defeat to Queanbeyan City, but Bailey said his side had learnt plenty from those two games.
"We have played two of the better sides in the competition, and now we know where we stand and know what we have to improve on to move forward," he said.
In that regard, this weekend will also be a tough assignment taking on a Canberra White Eagles who rebounded convincingly after a first-up loss to Canberra Juventus.
A hat-trick to Zac Lawrence helped the White Eagles side secure a 6-0 win over Brindabella Blues, so Yoogali SC will know who they will have to keep their eye on.
They will be welcoming back Josh De Rossi back into the side after he served his one-game suspension after being sent off in the season opener against ANU FC.
The Yoogali coach is happy with the way his side are shaping up heading into the game with no serious injuries.
"Nothing too serious, which is good, and we are looking pretty good. Everyone has been getting around it, which is good," he said.
"It is a good addition to have back in, he (De Rossi) is a valuable asset to have.
"We just need to be a bit more clinical. We are creating multiple chances, but we just aren't able to put them away.
"Then we are conceding at the other end, and that is the way football goes, if you don't score, you don't win."
The under 23s will kick off the day at 11am, with first grade to follow at 1.30pm on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
