After sending a strong message with the opening round draw against Mangoplah CUE, the Griffith Swans will be wanting to carry that form into their road trip to defending champions GGGM Lions.
The Swans side is set to get stronger heading into the weekend with Giants academy players Patrick Payne, Jay Summers, and Taine Moraschi set to come into the side while new recurit Dean Simpson looks set to make his debut for the club.
Given the performance from the side on the weekend, who had every chance to win the game against the Goannas, the addition of some high-quality players will give the side the belief of picking up points against the defending premiers.
The one area the Swans will need to improve on will be their execution from set shots and around their attacking 50, as the goal kicking was what eventually hurt the Swans as they had at 17 scoring shots compared to Mangoplah's 12.
The Lions will be coming into the game off the back of making a winning start to their title defence after coming away with a 69-point victory over Leeton-Whitton after breaking away late in the fourth term.
A strong result for the Swans will see them assert themselves as contenders for a finals spot in 2023.
First bounce at Ganmain is set for 2.10pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
