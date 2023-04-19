The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans take on GGGM Lions in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After sending a strong message with the opening round draw against Mangoplah CUE, the Griffith Swans will be wanting to carry that form into their road trip to defending champions GGGM Lions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.