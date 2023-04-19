Western Riverina Arts and the CAD Factory are hosting a number of talks to map out what communities in the Western Riverina value culturally.
The art group will be hosting four community discussions on arts and culture, in Griffith, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera over April 22 and 23 in order to begin the massive project.
Regional Arts Executive Director at Western Riverina Arts Aanya Whitehead said that they had been wanting to put together a cultural map for a decade, and had been planning since 2020 before COVID and flooding put a hold on things.
"Cultural maps are quite a traditional way of reflecting and profiling an area to highlight the cultural assets of that area," she explained.
"Because there are so many art forms and sites and spaces and institutions, we wanted to ask the question to each community of what they think is valuable to them."
While some potential answers and inclusions were obvious, such as art galleries or theatres, others could be more subtle. Some examples Ms Whitehead cited included murals in picnic areas but ranged from the social and environmental to the academic and scientific.
"We need to speak to people because people really value different things in different places ... Value might be in the garden at Grong-Grong and those spaces that people might love to go."
Ms Whitehead added that not even the form of the map was decided yet, as it would be an artistic project in and of itself - and would be decided based on answers from the discussions.
"It could be a tapestry, it could be an animation, it could be a number of panels. We won't know until we hear from the community," she said, but assured all that it would be accessible and displayed.
"It will probably need to be flexible, in that culture and arts don't stay the same. There can be ephemeral things that are available in one space or time but not others."
The meetings will be held across the Western Riverina on April 22 and 23, and a livestream will be available on the Western Riverina Arts facebook page.
