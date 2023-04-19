The Griffith Motorcycle Sports Club hopes to deliver a full race program for 2023, with the first round of this years Dirt Track Championships to take place this Sunday.
Riders of all ages from across the region will converge on Griffith to take part, and there are hopes the event will kick off three full rounds this year following problems with bad weather and the pandemic in the past.
The club's publicity officer, Angela Bransdon, is hoping to see some fifty competitors and a wealth of spectators turn out for the local challenge.
"It's the first time in a number of years we've had major sponsor for the event, J&P Motorcycles. We're hugely excited to have them on board," Bransdon said.
"We would generally aim for a three-race event calendar, but due to Covid restrictions and poor weather in past years, we haven't been able to do that.
"We're anticipating a wide range of visitors. We've had competitors and spectators alike travel from Cowra, Albury, West Wyalong, and Orange in the past."
Both two wheel motorbikes and those with side cars will feature, along with contestants of all ages.
"The side cars are especially awesome to watch.. People as young as four to those in their 60s participate. It's an age neutral, gender neutral event with a great atmosphere," Bransdon said.
READ MORE
Vice president, Alex Glennon, is keen to get on the bike himself and take part.
"The track has been grated and is looking superb. We always get great riders from all over so its going to be riveting challenge," he said.
"We had good numbers last year and with a new committee behind the wheel, it's all looking extremely positive. I encourage everyone to come down and check it out."
The championship will be held at the Griffith Pines Speedway this Sunday and a canteen will run on the day.
Gates open at 8am with racing to commence from 10:30am.
Admission for spectators is free and more information can be found on the The Griffith Motorcycle Sports Club Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.