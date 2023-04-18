The Area News
House fire prompts call for care leading up to winter

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 4:00pm
The warning comes after a house was destroyed by fire in Griffith on Monday. Pictured are emergency services on the scene. Picture by Liam Warren
The MIA RFS is issuing a warning to residents to ensure their homes are safe following a fire that destroyed a house in Griffith on Monday.

