The MIA RFS is issuing a warning to residents to ensure their homes are safe following a fire that destroyed a house in Griffith on Monday.
Emergency services were called to a well alit small fibro dwelling on Sidlow Road just after 11:00am on Monday morning.
Hanwood RFS brigade were first on the scene and were soon supported by Griffith Fire and Rescue.
RFS crews from Leeton, Yenda and Narrandera provided breathing apparatus, with some 18 firefighters and personnel on the ground.
Police and paramedics also attended and so far there have been no reports of injuries or loss of life.
Police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious and are not investigating further.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Following the incident, the RFS is issuing a call for residents to ensure their smoke alarms are correctly installed and fitted with fresh batteries, among other precautions.
"With the cold weather fast approaching, people need to be aware of the dangers of open fires, electric blankets, and to ensure their utilities are cleaned out regularly. Gas heaters should be checked as well as power chords," MIA RFS acting operation officer one, Lexi Hone said.
"First and foremost, it's important to have a working smoke alarm. We recommend batteries are changed every six months to ensure alarms are always working. Smoke alarms save lives.
"They should also make sure chimneys are cleaned out regularly, heaters are in good working order, and that dryers are free of lint. Any electrical apparatus that creates heat or uses electricity should be checked to ensure it is working correctly and does not pose a threat."
Meanwhile, restrictions for the RFS zones of Griffith, Leeton, Hay, Carrathool, and Murrumibidgee which usually wrap up at the end of March, were extended to April 16 due to dry conditions, availability of fuel and the ongoing risk of fire.
"People don't need permits to burn now but, farmers for example, must notify our office when they are going to burn a paddock or such. That way if our system says there is a fire, we know whether it is controlled or not and we can contact the landholder to ensure it is under control," Ms Hone said.
"In general circumstances, people are allowed a small warming fire or a small cooking fire but need to have a cleared two meter circumference around the fire, as well as a hose or water source that can reach the area.
"They should also notify their neighbours about their intentions to burn," she said.
Anyone who would like further information should contact the MIA RFS on (02) 6966 7800.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
