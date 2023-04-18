The Griffith Blacks ladies' quest to make a return to the top of the standings made a strong start after starting their season with a victory over Wagga City.
The Blacks were without a number of regulars for their season opener, and after a slow start it was the Wagga City side who were able to make the most of a mistake from the Blacks coming out of their own end, and the City side opened the scoring through Jessica Simpson.
After finding their footing, they were able to hit back as they were able to get over through Amelia Lolotonga, and from there they were able to control the game.
Another two tries to the Blacks, including on to Fay Saula, were enough to secure the winning start to the season with a 15-5 win over City.
The Griffith side will head to Tumut this weekend to take on a Bulls side who were able to come away with a five-point win over Wagga Ag College before returning home for a clash with Waratahs before their first bye of the season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
