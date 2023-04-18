Griffith Community Centre is delivering a day full of prizes and games in an effort to help young people know more about the services in town.
On April 21, the centre will be partnering with Griffith's drug and alcohol support services to set up a Youth Day in the Olympic Street Skate Park between 11am and 2.30pm.
The day will feature plenty of games, and opportunities to win prizes such as a $200 sport voucher and cinema tickets.
Griffith Community Centre manager Peta Dummett explained that the goal was to raise awareness, but also provide some entertainment for young people in Griffith.
"We want to raise awareness of alcohol and drug misuse, we're encouraging young people to come and join us for some games and prizes," she said.
"You can do a quiz, that'll go into the draw to win one of three $200 sports vouchers from GB's."
The quiz comes from NSW Health's Your Room program, which are sponsoring the event.
Everyone who does the quiz will also receive a movie voucher, courtesy of other event sponsor Griffith City Cinemas.
She added that prevention was always better than cure, and that the agencies had seen the need for more entertainment and social opportunities for young people.
Charles Debaecker from Pathways added that while drug prevention and help wasn't a quick thing, events like the youth day would be part of a long-term strategy.
"It's not going to happen in five minutes, but we make little efforts to move the dial," he said.
"We have difficulty with running groups because of the stigma ... drug use can often be a deep, dark secret."
He added that support groups needed to earn trust, and that was a slow process.
"It's about being consistent and being open. It takes time for people to learn that someone else can be trusted, and it's the same thing for services."
The Youth Day will feature programs and agencies such as the Jeder Institute, One Door Mental Health, Pathways, Mission Australia, Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service, Centacare, Calvary and the Griffith Police Station.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at the Community Centre every Wednesday at 8.00pm. Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 8pm, while SMART meets every Thursday at 1pm.
