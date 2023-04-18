Nicole Taylor has returned home from the Australian Age Multiclass Championship with a good haul of medals after another strong showing on the national stage.
It wasn't the easiest lead-up to the competition, with the talented swimmer representing the Griffith Swimming Club having to overcome illness, but she was well and truly able to put that to the back of her mind as she picked up four pieces of silverware.
It was a strong start to the event with a gold medal in the 16-18yrs 50m Backstroke event while setting a personal best while setting an Australian record and NSW record along the way.
She backed that up with a bronze medal swim in the 50m butterfly
Night two was even better for Nicole picking up two gold medals while setting another NSW State record along the way.
She started the night with a gold medal in the 100m Breaststroke before coming away with another gold in the 100m Butterfly.
Nicole's time of 1.12:59 in the Butterfly event was not only a personal best but was also enough to break the NSW State record for the 16 years and over category.
The talented Griffith swimmer rounded out day two with fourth place finishes in the 50m Backstroke and Individual Medley events.
