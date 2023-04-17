The Area News
Swans end Goannas unbeaten streak with one-goal win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:35pm
Griffith have handed Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes their first loss in over 12 months.

