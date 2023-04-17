Griffith have handed Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes their first loss in over 12 months.
In a tight round one game, the Swans held on by a goal to win 43-42.
Coach Joh Munro said they knew they had their work cut out for them and were pushed to the last second by the 2022 premiers.
"It went up and down, we were sitting three or four goals behind most of the game and then we'd come back and get level and then they'd go ahead again," Munro said.
"It was just a great, hard fought tussle from both teams, and we worked really hard at it and were up at the end of the game."
Before the season start Munro spoke with her side about playing four quarters of netball, and pushing themselves to the final whistle.
With hopes to see improvements on utilising turnovers and capitalising on their centre passes this season, Swans have started their year responding well to their new coach.
"We spoke about the fact Mango have some great defenders, and they love to turn the ball over, so how do we try and minimise their impacts as much as possible," she said.
"That required us to do the work and keep the ball nice and short and sharp and low to the ground, and it takes a lot of work and commitment to do that.
"I thought our attack end did that really well, they did a lot of work just bringing the ball down and being really disciplined to then feed it into the goalers."
Georgia Fuller had a strong game in wing attack, while Tahlia Quinn provided good pace in the centre in her debut A grade appearance.
Griffith's last win over MCUE was in round three, 2021, when they also defeated Goannas by a goal.
Munro said focusing on the game at hand and not giving Mango the win before they took the court.
"We were always aware it was going to be a really big challenge but I was really confident in what we'd done in the preseason and really confident in the girls implementation of it, they're a really smart group," she said.
Munro said the round one win has provided them with a solid foundation heading into the season.
Griffith 43 defeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 42 at Griffith Ex-Services Club.
Leeton-Whitton 37 defeated by Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 62 at Leeton Showground.
Narrandera 35 defeated by Collingullie-Glenfield Park 70 at Narrandera Sportsground.
Turvey Park 18 defeated by Wagga Tigers 42 at Maher Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
