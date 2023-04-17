Only 3 weeks until our big event, the Griffith City Women's Open. We have great prizes generously sponsored by F and RN McNabb Mobil Distributor, so please get your names down soon. We are expecting entries from a range of Riverina clubs.
The Dale Spence and Rose Alpen trophy has been postponed to Wednesday June 14, due to the small numbers (13) on the Wednesday before Easter.
On that day, Will Mead won the stableford event from Diane Ellerton on a countback. Both ladies carded a neat and tidy 35 points.
Balls went down to 26 points, and ball winners were Y Couper, E Graham, D Spence, D Radue, L Hedditch, A Hicks, L Bock and R Alpen. The field on Easter Saturday was even smaller (10).
Congratulations to Kelly Centofanti who had a terrific round of golf coming in with 39 stableford points to win the day's competition. Diane Ellerton was once again the runner up with 33 points.
Elaine Dal Bon won the Division 3 NTP on the 7th hole. There were only four balls in the ball competition and the winners were E Barker, E Graham, E Dal Bon and J Hammond.
A good field of 20 women started on Wednesday 12 April in a 4BBB stableford. Thunder and lightening saw all players scurry back to the club house early in the afternoon, when the last group was only on the 12th, and not before most of us got drenched by the heavy rain.
Results were based on the scores for the first 9, with Kathy King and Lorraine Colpo combining very well to accumulate 24 pts. Runners up were Liz Graham and Rose Alpen with 23 pts, on a countback from Donna Dossetor and Kelly Centofanti.
Balls went to 22 pts and the winners were the teams of Liz Barker/Di Ellerton and Julie McWilliam/Will Mead.
Nineteen women played a maximum stroke on Saturday 15 April, with a lot of very good scores. Yvonne Couple (71 nett) won Div. 1 from Lesley Bock (72), while Cherie Eade (70 nett) won Div. 2 from Dale Spence (72). Balls went to 76 pts.
In the prestigious singles match play, Liz Graham defeated Chris Cunial 3/2, and will play Dorian Radue in the final.
