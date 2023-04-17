The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Ladies Golf Report April 17

By Annie Hicks and Liz Humphreys
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Only 3 weeks until our big event, the Griffith City Women's Open. We have great prizes generously sponsored by F and RN McNabb Mobil Distributor, so please get your names down soon. We are expecting entries from a range of Riverina clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.