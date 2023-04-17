The Scramble once again proved to be one of the most popular events on the Griffith Golf Club calender with 134 players contesting the event last Sunday, vying for the two team spots up for grabs for the regional finals to be held in October.
Played in teams of four in an Ambrose format, winners and No.1 qualifiers were Damon Cafe, Rob Favero, Damien Lang, and Graham Male who carded 66 scratch for 56 1/2 nett.
The second qualifiers were Jason Brain, Brad Clark, Tom Dewing, Daniel Dossetor 56.87 nett. Third Trent Anderson, Phil Plunket, Nathan Lewis, S. Carruthers 58 nett. Fourth Ngarau Noa, Tirui Phillip, Okao Woetai, Teei Piawi 58.25 nett.
The event on Saturday was a single stableford with 84 players. Warren Bock 38 points won A Grade draining birdies on the 3rd, 12th and 17th. Ngarau Noa 35 points runner-up.
Mike Turnell carded the day's best score 43 points to win B Grade, nailing birdies on the 12th and 17th, ahead of Alf Franchi 39 points canning a birdie on the 10th, on a countback over James Roche.
Terry Greedy 39 points won C Grade, draining a birdie on the 17th. Ray Greig 38 points runner-up, 21 point front nine. James Benton 38 points won D Grade, Chris McKinnon 37 points second on a countback over Tom Pickering.
Pins to 4th Ken Turner, 7th Ian Carney, 8th Ken Turner, 11th Jason Magoci, 15th David Flood, 16th Nick Rumming.
The Annual was held on Tuesday, April 18 with three new members elected to the Board to replace retiring ones.
The B.C. Plumbing Charity Pro-Am will be played on Thursday and Friday this week with 47 Pros entering over the two days. Spectator entry is free and is most welcome. Volunteers are required over the days to act as spotters. Please contact Wayne or the Pro Shop if you can help out. Wednesday is Sponsors Day.
This year's event will also host "Blocker" Roach, Richard Champion, Paul Sironen and Jim "Pumper" Cassidy and they will all be guest and speakers at Thursday's Sportsman Night at which a Calcutta will be held.
The veterans played a single stableford with 31 players in two grades last week.
Div.1 won by Lee Kimball 39 points, John Brennick 36 points second on a countback over John Cafe.
Div.2 won by Ken Alpen 38 points, Cam Woodside 34 points second.
Pins to 11th Wal Hood, 15th John Brennick, 16th Rob Trembath.
The veterans are running the BBQ for the two-day Pro-Am and helpers required between 10.30am. and 2.30pm. each day. Call Mike on 0428696375.
A strong field of 73 players contested Easter Mondays medley single stableford.
A Grade winner Bryan Salvestro 36 points on c/b Wayne Tyndall 36 points.
B Grade, Marc Tucker 39 points on a c/b over Gavin Aventi 39 points.
C Grade Luke Papandrea 43 points, Ross Morando 38 points on a countback over Matt Butcher, Rob Curits.
Pins to 7th Cec Spence, 8th Jeff Wiscombe, 16th Dean Dinicola.
Last Wednesday's single stableford with 33 players in the wet. Div.1 Brendan Hicken 39 points, Taoloa Toru 36 points. Div.2 Adam Truscott 39 points, Cruze Dale 28 points. Pins to 7th Ryan Harrison, 16th Albert Donadel. There will be a competition on Anzac Day.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
