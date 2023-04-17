The Area News
Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:18am
The Scramble once again proved to be one of the most popular events on the Griffith Golf Club calender with 134 players contesting the event last Sunday, vying for the two team spots up for grabs for the regional finals to be held in October.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

