Yoogali SC has come away from their tough road trip with no points after they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Queanbeyan City at High Street.
It was the second part of a tough double trip, and the task was always going to be a difficult assignment against a Queanbeyan team who started their season with 2-1 win over Brindabella, but the Yoogali side pushed the home opposition right until the final whistle.
In a tight opening half, Queanbeyan was able to take a 1-0 lead into the halftime break after a goal to Ryan Gulevski.
Yoogali would have been wanting to answer quickly after the break, but it was the City side who were able to extend their advantage when Hussein Fureje found the back of the net.
The visitors were able to hit back late when Kolby Seers scored, but despite a late surge, Yoogali were unable to find an equaliser.
It wasn't all bad for Yoogali as their under-23s were able to pick up their first points of the season with a 0-0 draw.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
