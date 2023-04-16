The Area News
Yoogali SC fall to Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 16 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:06pm
Yoogali SC has come away from their tough road trip with no points after they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Queanbeyan City at High Street.

