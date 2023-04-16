Four tries while the Blacks were down to 13 men proved to be the difference in the grand final rematch as Wagga City came away with a 38-14 win over the Griffith side.
The Blacks were able to make a strong start to the game, getting on the board as Brayden McMaster was able to push his way over 11 minutes into the game.
Trouble struck late in the first half for the Blacks as they had two players sent to the sin bin, and the Wagga City side was able to make the most of the extra space.
Jone Kurusiga scored two tries in the space of a minute while Steven Tracey and Donovan Godinet crossed to see the City side score four tries in the space of five minutes to head into the halftime break with a 28-7 lead.
Five minutes into the second half Monson Tuvale extended the lead further before the Blacks were able to end the Boiled Lollies run of unanswered tries.
Keli Henry was able to push his way over the line to pull the margin back, but the chances of a fightback were quashed soon after as Kurusiga scored his third to see the Wagga side secure their 24-point victory.
Blacks coach Chris McGregor was proud of the way his side performed given the young average age of his side.
"They are the benchmark of the competition, and apart from our own mistakes, they weren't able to dominate," he said.
"We had another four boys make their debut in first grade today, and we had 10 boys 20, and under playing today, so from a building point of view, we know what we need to do.
"We have to get to training and work hard because that is the benchmark."
Given the size difference between the two sides, it was the effort of the Blacks to keep getting up and going once more.
"They are a much bigger side compared to us, but the boys kept stepping up, getting hit and going again," he said.
"The side they had out there has won the premiership the last three years, and if you named 10 kids under 20 in your first-grade side, a lot of clubs around here would have had a lot of points put on them.
"There were four tries in it, and they scored them when we had two yellow cards."
The Blacks difficulties were compounded when Blake Theunissen came from the field with a calf complaint, but McGregor was hopeful that it was just a cramp.
The Blacks third graders fell in a tight clash, with Oliver Taylor scoring their only try as they fell to a 19-5 defeat to the Boiled Lollies.
The second graders also had a difficult day at the office as they fell to a 33-7 defeat, with Inoke Raco scoring their only try.
