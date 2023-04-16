The Area News
Griffith Blacks fall to Wagga City in Southern Inland Rugby Union

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 16 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:47am
Four tries while the Blacks were down to 13 men proved to be the difference in the grand final rematch as Wagga City came away with a 38-14 win over the Griffith side.

