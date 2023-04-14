Injured while travelling? The ins and outs of compensation in the travel industry

Injuries can happen at any time, whether you are home or at work, but what happens when you are travelling? Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content for Murphy's Law.



Injuries can happen at any time, whether you are home or at work, but what happens when you are travelling?

Filing for a personal injury claim is a practice that helps individuals get compensated for any injuries that are out of their control.

You can get help claiming for a personal injury by reading further on in this article to find out which injuries count as a personal injury and how you can claim for an injury.

What is personal injury compensation?

This compensation is paid out to anyone that has sustained an injury due to the actions of someone else. The person who had caused the injury has to pay for the injuries and the settlement the amount that is owed to the injured party.

What are the types of personal injuries?

In a personal injuries claim, there are two types of injuries. These are economic damages and non-economic damages.

Economic damages are also known as special damages as these are the measurable expenses that can be proved by providing receipts, documents or bills. Whereas non-economic damages are also known as general damages, or pain and suffering damages and these are harder to prove as they do not come with documentation or any receipts.

Economic damages

Economic damages includes the following injuries:

Out-of-pocket expenses

These are the extra medical supplies that you need to be able to recover after you have been treated at a medical facility.

These can cover over-the-counter meds,or any equipment needed for rehab that is not covered under your hospital plan or medical aid.

Property damage

Most auto insurance policies not only pay for repairs to your automobile after an accident, but also cover any personal belongings that might have been in the car at the time.

It can include your spectacles, pets, personal property such as your laptop or cellphone.

Lost income

You can still claim for loss of income even if your work has paid sick leave for the time that you are at home recovering.

Ask your manager/boss to document the amount of wages that you are losing out on while being injured and unable to work. If you own your own business, you can provide your profits and loss statement to show how much money you are losing out on while not being in work.

Replacement services

These refer to any outsourcing you might have had to pay for because you weren't able to do it yourself while being injured.

It can include house maintenance, getting extra childcare services, or even hiring someone to cook for you.

Medical expenses

Paying for medical help is an expense on its own and if you were injured or hurt at the hands of someone else's negligence then it's only fair that they cover your medical costs.

To have this included in your personal injury compensation claim, you need to provide all your documents, receipts, bills and invoices to show the extent of the costs that you have had to endure while seeking medical attention.

Transportation costs

Depending on how you are getting to your medical appointments and the costs involved in the back and forth, you can also claim these extra transportation costs that you wouldn't have had if you weren't injured.

Non-economic damages

Non-economic damages includes the following:

Emotional distress

As much as injuries can be physical, there are also some emotional scarring that can take place such as PTSD, fear or anxiety.

Loss of enjoyment of life

This refers to how the person's life was before the accident, if there were a person that took part in hobbies and other recreational activities and are now unable to as a result of the incident, they can claim for loss of enjoyment of life as they are left unable to go back to their old lifestyle as a result of the accident.

Physical pain

This can be ongoing from the time the person has been injured right up into their recovery as well as after recovering as well.

Physical pain can include headaches, constant nausea, weakness, itching and chafing, fatigue and dizziness. These are symptoms that the person hasn't experienced in their normal life on a constant basis until after the injury has taken place and now is becoming a new added norm.

Loss of Consortium

Referring to the loss of care and companionship in relationships, especially familial.

Common injuries that can happen while travelling

Here are some of the common injuries that can happen while you are away from home.

Hotel/Resort accidents

These are the types of accidents that can occur while you are staying at a hotel or resort:

Pool accidents

Drowning

Jet ski incidents

Slipping and falling on slippery floors or not being able to see properly due to lack of lighting

Getting sick from pests such as ticks, mosquitoes, or bed bugs

Cruise ship accidents

These are the types of accidents that can occur while on a cruise ship:

Drownings

Falling down stairs or slippery decks

Struck by objects while on the rough sea

Food poisoning

Hurt while on a land tour

Getting an infection of a bacteria or virus

Airport and aviation accidents

The types of accidents cause at an airport can include:

Spillage of hot food or drinks on aeroplane

Airport shuttle or rail accidents

Objects/baggage falling from overhead lockers

Slipping or falling on the airport terminal, on ramps or on the plane itself

Car accidents in the airport parking lot or outside the airport terminal

Injuries sustained due to emergency landing, crashes or turbulence

Road accidents

These are the types of road accidents that can occur when travelling.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Spinal cord injuries

Burns

Fractures

Whiplash

Crimes

When travelling to different countries as a foreigner you can be at risk for the following incidents:

Attacks

Sexual assaults

Stabbings

Shootings

Theft and violent robberies

How much compensation do you get for a personal claim?

Without a physical injury it can be difficult to get compensation for a personal injury claim. The amount of compensation you get depends on the injuries that you have and the amount of money you spent on damages whether non-economic or economical.

The compensation is measured on minor or serious injuries. If you have sustained a serious injury then your compensation will need to be calculated by an experienced personal injury attorney. This claim should also include any permanent damages that will need financial support for medical costs and extended pain and suffering.

For minor injury claims, these claims can include the financial strain you've experienced with paying for medical costs, and pain and suffering that you have experienced as a result of the accident/incident. To be able to get the maximum amount of compensation, you need to include your proof of expenditure.

How to submit a travel claim against your travel insurance company

To get reimbursed for the injuries you have sustained while on vacation or travelling, here are the steps you need to take to make sure you get compensated.

Review your travel insurance policy terms

Make sure you know what your policy covers and what it doesn't cover. You can also do this to know when you will be eligible for a claim and which benefits your travel insurance covers.

Gather your documentation

This helps you get your travel compensation immediately or after the required waiting period should this be a standard within your travel policy.

You also need to provide information and documents on other types of policies that you have such as baggage insurance and travel medical insurance.

Submit your claim with documentation

These are the documents that you need to submit with your claim.

Trip delay claim documentation

Trip cancellation claim documentation

Trip interruption claim documentation

Medical expense claim documentation

Baggage and personal efforts claim documentation

The limitations set out for when you are able to file your claim depends on the company you have travel insurance with. It can range between 20-90 days from the time of the incident. However, it's best to do it immediately to avoid an unnecessary waiting period or delay to be compensated.

How to file a personal injury claim

Here are the steps that you need to take to file a personal injury claim:

Alert the party at fault about your compensation claim

As soon as you have been injured, you need to notify the party at fault that you would be making compensation claims for your injuries.

Start gathering your evidence/information

Make sure that you start gathering your evidence and the information needed to prove your injuries from the start of your injury to strengthen your claims.

This starts at the point of injury, medical treatments and includes the recovery process.

Send a letter demanding your compensation claims

Once you have established what your compensation claim will ask for, you need to send a letter demanding the compensation settlement to the at-fault party's insurance company.

Negotiate your settlement

Once you have received feedback from the insurance company about your demand compensation letter, your lawyer will advise you to negotiate the settlement they are offering.

Sign the release form

If you are happy with the compensation amount, you can then sign the written agreement and once this is signed, the money will be either paid out to the lawyer or the person who needs to receive the compensation.

Conclusion

Being prepared for an accident or an injury to happen while on vacation or travelling is not something that one can plan for, unfortunately random injuries are common when you are away from home.

Knowing what to do when you get injured however, is important. Using the above information to help you when you have gotten hurt will ensure that you are compensated properly and receive a settlement that can cover costs that you were not financially ready for.