The Griffith War Memorial Museum will have a special focus on Indigenous servicemen and women this ANZAC Day, for the tenth anniversary of their Indigenous collection.
The GWWM will be open following the ANZAC Day service in Memorial Park, and usually sees crowds coming in to learn and connect with the local history.
Volunteer Theo Bollen said that this year was special for Griffith's War Memorial, as it will be the tenth anniversary of the Indigenous display - opened by Aunty Gloria Goolagong on ANZAC Day 2013.
"Hopefully it became a turning-point in history when the local Indigenous Australians were officially honoured and recognised for their service in the AIF and ADF by the museum and the Griffith RSL Sub Branch," he said.
"Not many people knew and some still don't know that Indigenous people served in the defence forces and are still serving."
The display features an Indigenous Honour roll as well as several audio-visual elements. The War Memorial will be screening the 2003 film "The Forgotten" on the day as well, chronicling the discrimination faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers in the armed forces.
In the decade since the display opened, volunteers and historians have been hard at work learning more about Indigenous service from the region, covering a radius of 400 kilometres.
Mr Bollen said that they had been able to identify 268 Indigenous servicemen and women from the region, 44 of whom were killed in action or died of disease.
"We have tried to find more about the involvement of the local Indigenous servicemen in the region from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra and from Indigenous sources," Mr Bollen said.
"Acknowledging their presence in the conflicts is what the day is about."
The museum will be open all day on April 25.
