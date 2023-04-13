One of many Easter options for both residents and out-of-town visitors, Griffith's Sidewalk Sale brought plenty out to the street to peruse what the city has to offer.
While there was plenty of foot traffic along Banna Avenue, that didn't translate to sales for everyone as other events drew potential customers away from the stores.
Grace Sergi from Luxe Shoes said they had excellent traffic coming in, and noted that tourists and visitors tend to be a bit more casual with their money.
"There was a good stream of traffic, continuously and all day ... It was good, and it was a nice day too," she said.
"Visitors are a bit more relaxed and casual, and it's good to showcase our products."
But while Ms Sergi did well, her neighbours down the street said that the day hadn't lived up to their expectations.
"It was the least busy sidewalk sale," said Rosanna Marando, from MDM For Men.
"There were a lot of things on, so maybe everyone was spread out but it just wasn't as busy ... We need to bring people back into the main street."
Those 'other things' included the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival and Vintage Festival which sent potential customers to the Community Gardens and Old Miranda Wines site respectively.
Santina Sergi from Stomp Griffith agreed with Ms Marando that it hadn't lived up to previous years in terms of sales, but added that it was good to see people on the main street.
"We had big expectations. Usually, Easter is our best day of the year."
Fran Beattie from Essentials on Banna said that several visitors had commented on how welcome they felt in the town.
She added that while sales may not have skyrocketed like business owners hoped, the 'buzz' on the street had been good.
Ms Marando and Ms Sergi both added hopes that future sidewalk sales would see the interest translate into more direct sales and bring customers to the top block.
"The top block is the place to be, we need people to know that," Ms Marando closed.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
