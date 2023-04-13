Griffith Expatriates Auto Club has put out a challenge to other car clubs around the region to pitch in their support to help 2MIA obtain a new broadcasting tower.
On Thursday the club donated $1000 to the station and is hoping other clubs will follow suit.
Co-founder of Expatriates Auto Club, Sharon Brown, said the station has been a huge supporter of their fundraising events, Coffee & Cars, as it has with other groups, organisations and individuals.
"Now it's time to give back," Ms Brown said.
"We thought we'd start things off with $1000 and offer the challenge to other car clubs in the region.
"We'll also be aiming for our next Coffee & Cars event to also support the station.
"95.1 is very important to us and has been ever since we started the club in helping to get our message out.
"Community radio is vital in this town and region. A lot of people listen to it but are struggling to tune in. We all need to do what we can to help them get back on air."
2MIA secretary Lynda Lane said the station is hoping to have other fundraisers in the coming months to help the cause.
"Getting a new tower is going to be a $100,000 project so every little bit helps. We're extremely grateful to the car club in kick-starting this campaign and we hope to see a further response from the community," Ms Lane said.
"We have a trivia night planned and several other events in the works to help us along. We're even going to have a stall set up at Griffith Central to assist those having difficulty tuning in on their phone.
"Newer model vehicles have trouble picking up the station, but older cars seem to have an easier time getting a signal. It's interesting hearing stories about those who can and can't pick us up and we're also using that help guide us through.
"We are doing a lot of behind the scenes work and we hope people will continue to bare with us," she said.
