Return of the mice

Mice are back in the crops, but there's optimism that cold weather will take them out quickly

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Mice are back in the crops, but it's not too late to take action to prevent an outbreak like the infamous 'mouse plague' of 2021.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

