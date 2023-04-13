Return of the mice

Mice are back in the crops, but it's not too late to take action to prevent an outbreak like the infamous 'mouse plague' of 2021.
Following a reported decline in mouse numbers in November 2022, the warmer weather has seemingly led to a spike in numbers but it might be too little and too late for the mice as winter approaches.
In January, CSIRO scientist Steve Henry suggested that the floods had wiped out some of the rodents - leaving just the remainders to return in the warmer weather now.
"When they were having babies through the spring and that really wet period of time ... most of those young animals will have drowned because they couldn't get out of the burrow," Mr Henry said.
Jock Munro, a Rankins Springs farmer, said he had noticed the mice returning in his hay bales but that he suspected the cold weather would take them out before too much damage is done.
"There's certainly mice around and it'll be a race against time. Whether they will breed up enough to be a real danger, I'm not sure just yet," he said.
RELATED
"I'm hoping the cold weather might kill them off ... I just think we're going to have to keep an eye on our crops, there certainly are numbers there but I don't know whether we're going to get in too much trouble."
He added that in particularly bad plagues he had seen, such as the infamously bad 1968 mouse infestation, the numbers had already soared by this time of year.
READ MORE
Mr Munro said that while new pesticides and chemicals had been more effective in controlling rodents, he suspected new seed-sowing methods had played a factor in keeping the mice around from 2021, leaving them able to hide in undisturbed ground.
"We don't disturb the soil as much as we once did, and they're able to survive in many cases because of the way we sow. That's why we have to be more vigilant with crops, we're not destroying the nests."
"A lot of crop will go into country that's had almost no disturbance."
Mouse sightings can be made at feralscan.org.au/mousealert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.