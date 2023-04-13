Griffith Aged Support Service is on the hunt for plenty of submissions in the lead up to the launch of its inaugural art show next month.
It's hoped the success of the show will lead to it becoming a regular yearly feature, with funds raised to go towards expanding the service and providing social events for seniors.
The idea for the show was conceived by social support worker Yvette Pastro, who is also a local artist.
"I've done quite a few different art classes and have seen an array of great talent in the community, especially by young people," Ms Pastro said.
"This will be a great opportunity to showcase works, not just by those from Griffith but across the MIA ."
It's hoped as many as fifty entries are received and a slew of interest across the three day show.
"Money raised will go towards funding the aged support service. Artists who sell their work will also be able to donate funds at their choosing.
"Friday night will be our champagne opening launch night and would be a great occasion for people to come and have a browse, especially if they have commitments on the other days.
"So far we've had a great deal of support, particularly from local art teachers. There are many talented students who haven't displayed their work yet. We're hoping this will give them confidence to show their skills," Ms Pastro said.
"We'd also like to extend a huge thank you to Kristy Lee who owns the RAR for sharing her creative space for this show."
The art show will be held from Thursday May 25 until Saturday May 27, from 10am to 4pm at the ROR space on Yambil Street.
A gold coin donation is needed to enter and morning and afternoon tea will provided at a cost of $5.
A Champaign opening night will be held 5pm until 6:30pm on Friday May 26.
Entry forms can be obtained from Griffith ROR and submissions are due Monday May 8 at 4pm at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for youths.
For more information, contact either Yvette or Christine on 0459 980 434.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
