Applications are now open for the Citrus Sculptures that will be part of Spring Fest 2023

Updated April 13 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
Michael, Jackie, Kaiah and Zaylah Daniel at the 2022 Citrus Sculptures. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Michael, Jackie, Kaiah and Zaylah Daniel at the 2022 Citrus Sculptures. Photo by Cai Holroyd

It's not even winter yet, but it's time to put thoughts towards Griffith Spring Fest and this year's citrus sculptures as applications are opening.

