It's not even winter yet, but it's time to put thoughts towards Griffith Spring Fest and this year's citrus sculptures as applications are opening.
Griffith's tourism team and the Real Juice Company are opening up applications for the regular displays - which will adorn Banna Avenue during the Spring Fest from October 8 to 22.
Previous years have featured elaborate displays like fire engines, castles and animals among many others.
"We are looking for new and exciting additions to the display, as well as our regulars which always draw a crowd," said Izabella Apolloni, Griffith City Council Events Coordinator.
"It's such a great event that brings so many people in our community together and it is easy to get involved."
Spring Fest is one of Griffith's largest flagship festivals, including the Griffith Garden Festival, the Citrus Sculptures and the LINX Launch Party.
Griffith Mayor, Councillor Doug Curran said that the citrus sculptures were an opportunity for businesses to capitalise on the influx of visitors and the tourism it brings.
"Thousands of visitors come to town for the Real Juice Company Citrus Sculptures, as a key experience under the Griffith Spring Fest campaign. Attendees take photos and share on many social platforms reaching millions of prospective visitors for years to come," Councillor Curran said.
"It's a fantastic way to get exposure especially if your sculpture stands out as something a bit different."
Applications for sculptures are due by June 30, and can be made by contacting events@griffith.com.au.
