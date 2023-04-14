MEMBER for Murray Helen Dalton believes the relationships she formed with Labor MPs while they were in opposition will pay dividends for her electorate over the coming four years.
Mrs Dalton was returned to the seat of Murray at the March state election, with Labor now at the helm for NSW.
While Labor had been hoping to form a majority, they instead have formed a minority government, which means independents such as Mrs Dalton will have more bargaining power moving forward.
Mrs Dalton believes this will bring many rewards to the Murray electorate, but she said it wasn't as easy as relying on those at the helm.
"I will continue to be lobbying and pushing for better results for Murray in those areas we constantly talk about - water, health, housing ... there is a lot of hard work to be done," she said.
"I have built relationships with Labor over the last couple of years because I could see the writing on the wall with regards to the Coalition and their failure to deliver and listen to constituents in rural NSW.
"Labor have been interested enough at least for some of them to come and have a yarn with me and find out what the issues are."
NSW Health Minister was in Griffith and Leeton on April 12 to meet with Mrs Dalton and to tour health facilities in the two towns to track progress of redevelopment work, but to also hear issues facing these services.
She said she has already spoken with NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car to lock her in for a visit to Griffith to discuss the de-merging of Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
"We also want to talk about incentives as well to attract teachers to this great area," Mrs Dalton said.
"The numbers now (following the election) tell me I am in a fantastic position to make change for our electorate.
"Systemic change is what we need. The Coalition had nothing new to offer, only more of the same.
"This is the best opportunity we have had in this electorate of Murray for years."
