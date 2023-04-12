Properties to be sold for unpaid rates

Carrathool Shire Council is preparing to sell 17 properties to recover unpaid rates and charges.
The properties are located in various parts of the shire, including Rankins Springs, Gunbar, Merriwagga, Hillston, Goolgowi, and some contain houses and sheds.
As of February, the outstanding arrears are worth over $200,000 and council will increase impairment of rates and annual charges from $76,472 to $156,472.
In at least some cases properties have had outstanding rates and charges of over five years.
The Local Government Act allows council to sell land as a last resort when long-standing rates and charges have become overdue in specific circumstances.
During council's ordinary March meeting it was noted previous attempts had been made at alternative debt recovery methods under its rates recovery of outstanding debts policy.
Council will not withdraw any properties from sale unless all amounts are paid in full.
Carrathool Shire's director of corporate and community services, Robert Rayner, said the decision to sell is a last resort.
"Council is always hesitant to sell people's properties. We try every avenue we can to get payment arrangements or have the person sell the property themselves," Mr Rayner said.
"We have hardship policies where an individual can approach us if they are having financial difficulty and we negotiate with them. But in this circumstance, we've gone through those process and have had very little response.
"We don't like getting to this point. This is a last resort. But we have to ensure we obtain those funds because that money is owed to the community and ensures we can provide services.
Mr Rayner anticipates the properties won't go up for auction for several months.
"From here its a lengthy process. We will engage with a real estate agent and the auctions will be advertised," he said.
"We're highly likely to recover funds from the sale of houses on properties, but in some cases, what is owed in rates is probably more than the evaluation.
"That's why we've increased impairment of rates and charges, however we will reduce the impairment based on what we are able to recover through sales," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
