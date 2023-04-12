Properties to be sold for unpaid rates

The Area News
Carrathool Council resolves to auction 17 properties throughout the shire

By Allan Wilson
Updated April 13 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 8:30am
Carrathool Shire Council is preparing to sell 17 properties to recover unpaid rates and charges.

