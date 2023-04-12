The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Piccolo Family Farm songwriting workshops draw those from far and wide

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Budding songwriters came from as far as three hours away to call the Piccolo Family Farm their creative space, with the The Song Makers Holiday Sessions wrapping on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.