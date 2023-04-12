Budding songwriters came from as far as three hours away to call the Piccolo Family Farm their creative space, with the The Song Makers Holiday Sessions wrapping on Wednesday.
The workshops saw young people from Leeton, Darlington Point, Griffith and beyond take part in two days of mentorship under the guidance of industry heads KLP, Chloe Dadd and Ash Kennedy.
There, around a dozen aspiring musos learnt the craft of songwriting, from lyrics to recording, resulting in the composition of three demo tracks.
While there were many inspirational memories made those who participated, there were also some for mentors themselves.
"Griffith has been incredible. I've had so many people reach out which is lovely. It's such a strong multicultural community with a great heart," mentor and musician KLP said.
"The owners of the Piccolo Family Farm have been incredibly generous and welcoming. For them to open up their home to allow people to create music is something you don't come across often."
READ MORE
The process of watching young people creating music from scratch has been the highlight of her experience.
"We went from not really knowing each other on day one to sharing experiences and creativity. It's a wonderful process.
"I think them hearing what they can achieve both on their own and by collaborating, as well as seeing their results has been inspiring for them.
"The hope is that the experience will be a catalyst for them to write more music. They are super talented and have all have the skills and potential to make careers in the future," she said.
Fellow mentor Ash Kennedy said she was blown away with the results.
"I've seen some real quality music come out of them, diverse and really creative. You can see their songwriter roots and a lot of that comes from their experience living in country and rural areas. The scenery alone does that," she said.
"Getting to know them and seeing them create has certainly been the best part of this experience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.