Griffith looks set to unleash their four Queanbeyan recruits in their round one clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer confirmed that Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page, Dean Simpson and the returning Henry Delves from Ainslie should all be right to go against the Goannas.
It has been a long pre-season for the Swans with Dreyer confirming there was a lot of excitement within the group ahead of the clash at Exies Oval.New recruit Rhys Pollock will make his Swans debut against MCUE on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
"They all trained pretty well last night," Dreyer said.
"Everyone's keen and has put in a good pre-season, we are well and truly ready to go."
The Swans have performed strongly in their trial matches and Dreyer expects that he will have a few headaches in the next day or two as he confirms his line-up for round one.
"We had a discussion last night but will finalise it on Thursday," he said.
"The Giants boys have got a game this weekend and we have got to wait to see who gets picked there.
"But other than that it's just finalising the last couple of final positions."
The Swans are more than likely to have Jay Summers, Taine Moraschi and Patrick Payne miss the clash against the Goannas with the trio expected to be selected for the GWS Giants Academy in the Coates Talent League.
There is a far bit of excitement building at Griffith following a successful off-season for the club that has included Harry Rowston's debut for the Giants and one of their most successful recruitment period's in recent years.
Despite the excitement, Dreyer confirmed that they were trying to focus on the job at hand and close the gap to the top sides after finishing seventh last year.
"We have just gone about our business," he said.
"But we had a reasonable finish to the year and that was exciting for supporters.
"We then made some good signings and then Harry, but we've just tried to put our heads down and train hard.
"We are pretty aware there is still a bit of a gap to close, I think everyone is keen to go but there is a lot of unknowns."
While a lot of attention will be on how the recruits transition into the side, a fair bit of the Swans improvement will come from their junior core.
The Swans will have a number of their under 17 premiership players making the transition to senior football this season while there has also been a number of youngsters having a great crack in pre-season looking to take their football to the next level in 2023.
"Nick Conlan had been with the Giants but had a bit of an ankle injury," Dreyer said.
"I don't know if he will get selected this week for the Giants, so he could be right to go for us which would be good.
"I think he should be in for a good year and then I've been impressed with the way Jack Rowston has trained.
"Him, Kahlan Spencer and Sam Foley have all had good pre-seasons and trained very well.
"We've had a good consistent group through the summer which has been the most pleasing thing and everyone is confident and has high expectations."
