Griffith will have Queanbeyan recruits Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson make their club debuts against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend

By Jimmy Meirklejohn
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:04pm
Griffith looks set to unleash their four Queanbeyan recruits in their round one clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.

