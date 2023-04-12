Yoogali SC faces their second tough roadtrip to start the Capital Premier League season this weekend when they head away to take on Queanbeyan City.
It is somewhat a baptism of fire with the Yoogali side looking to bounce back from a round one defeat at the hands of ANU FC, but Queanbeyan will pose another test.
The City side finished second on the ladder last season, eight points behind eventual champions Tuggeranong, and start the season with a victory over Brindabella Blues in round one.
The task won't be made easier for the Yoogali side, with Josh De Rossi set to miss the match after picking up a red card in the defeat to ANU before Easter.
Jack Moon will be joining De Rossi on the sideline, having picked up a straight red against ANU in the 23s clash.
Meanwhile, the under-23s side will also be looking to pick up their first points of the season after falling in their season opener.
It will be a meeting between two sides searching for their first win in the 23s after Queanbeyan also fell to a 2-0 defeat to Brindabella to start the season.
