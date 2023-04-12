The Area News
Yoogali SC take on Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

By Liam Warren
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:39pm
Yoogali SC faces their second tough roadtrip to start the Capital Premier League season this weekend when they head away to take on Queanbeyan City.

