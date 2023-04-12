NSW Minister for Health, Ryan Park, says he is committed to addressing staff shortages in MIA hospitals.
Mr Park joined Murray MP Helen Dalton, acting coordinator-general of NSW Health Luke Sloane, and MLHD staff on a tour of the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment site on Wednesday.
Later that day he also visited staff and personnel at Leeton Base Hospital.
The occasion was part of Mr Park's tour of both Griffith and Leeton health services whereby he met with health workers and hospital staff to hear issues on the ground first hand
Mr Park said he is committed to working with NSW Health, his ministry and Ms Dalton to ensure staff retention and mitigation is met, as well as the needs of health facilities in the area.
"There are numerous issues I'm eager to talk to our NSW Health secretary, Susan Pearce about. We don't want hospitals to stand alone," Mr Park said.
"As someone who fought hard to have the regional and rural health inquiry, alongside Ms Dalton, I know the government needs to do better. I won't blame the former government. Instead I'm committed to engaging deeply with regional health clinicians, allied health workers, nurses and management represented by MP's like Ms Dalton. That's what the people of NSW expect and that's what they are going to get," he said.
Mr Park also vowed to investigate the effectiveness of the MLHD in catering to the needs of MIA residents.
It comes following Ms Dalton's desire to see Griffith and surrounding areas included in a separate health district -one of her key election commitments that Labor has answered to.
"We are having a special commission of inquiry looking at the way our health budget will be rolled out and how health services are delivered," he said.
"Part of that inquiry is looking at how health districts operate and to see if there can be any improvements or changes made.
"What we want to focus on is not change for changes sake, but making sure regional and rural communities feel they can contribute to their health district, feel they are being listened to and feel they are getting their share of funding.
"I know this once in a generation inquiry is going to achieve outcomes and dictate how we should spend $33 billion of tax payers money to make sure its going where it's needed."
Incentive programs to attract and retain doctors to hospitals like Leeton and Griffith will also be high on the governments agenda, according to Mr Park.
"I want to look at every single program to make sure it is targeting areas most in need," he said .
"My focus will be on staffing and how we resource our hospitals. But it is not going to be an easy fix. We all have a role to play here.
"I'm determined to try and deliver the best possible services we can in the most efficient way possible. My belief is staffing is where that starts."
