The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks take on Wagga City in Southern Inland Rugby Union

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks will take to the field on Saturday looking to secure some revenge over Wagga City as the grand final rematch takes centre stage at Exies Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.