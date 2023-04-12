The Griffith Blacks will take to the field on Saturday looking to secure some revenge over Wagga City as the grand final rematch takes centre stage at Exies Oval.
It will be a younger side for the Blacks this season, with a number of juniors staking their claim for a first-grade position which excites coach Chris McGregor.
"It's going to be a very different looking squad with a lot of young kids coming through the grades, around that 20-year-old age group," he said.
"We still have a lot of experience with the likes of Blake (Theunissen), Girbs (Mitch White). We will be missing Andrew Fauoo this week he will be in New Zealand for a couple of weeks.
"We have lost a bit of experience, but the enthusiasm and the effort that will come from the young blokes with the likes of Paddy Gunn and Solo (Toru)."
While acknowledging that it is the grand final rematch, McGregor said there won't be too much focus on last year's decider.
"We will sit down and talk about it, but that was last year," he said.
"I'm sure both sides are going to have different teams, so it is just about establishing ourselves in 2023. It's the first round, and anything can happen.
"We know there are going to be mistakes, but it is about learning from those and growing as a side."
This year will be McGregor's third in charge of the Blacks alongside assistant coach Tino Kaue, and the Blacks' coach wants to continue to work on making the club a welcoming environment.
"We want to keep building on that culture that Tino (Kaue) and I have been building and to keep working for each other," he said.
"We obviously want to win a grand final, but we have to be consistent and competitive and make sure we are constantly improving.
"Tino and I doing together for the third time, so nothing really changes too much. We have had Ngara (Timoti) come into the fold as well, and he has been great."
It will be a full card on Exies No 2, with the third graders kicking off the season at 11.40am followed by seconds.
The women's side gets their season underway at 2.20pm, with first grade slated to kick off at 3.15pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
