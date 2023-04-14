Griffith City Council has voted to put an end to the Neighbourhood House Community Centre at 80 Benerembah Street.
The building has sat there for 100 years, acting as a former police station and a community centre but has been vacant since 2021 when the community centre relocated to Olympic Street.
Council staff asked the Griffith City Council to make a decision on the building's future - whether to seek quotes on potential renovations or quotes on demolition costs.
Staff clarified that all heritage-listed buildings and artifacts had been relocated to the Pioneer Park Museum and the remaining building is not under any claims or heritage investigations.
The Griffith Multicultural Council has already put their hands up as potentially interested in the land, but while the house belongs to Griffith City Council, the land is the property of the Crown so the multicultural council will be forced to go through them.
Carmel La Rocca, the Multicultural Council president, said that while she didn't want the building to come down, the land should be put to good use hosting a multicultural resource centre.
"We could have bilingual workers, education workers. Visa, housing, education, health ... they come to me, and I do the best I can but it's the tip of the iceberg," she said.
"I can only do so much. If we had a proper centre, we would utilise it 100 per cent."
She noted that Wagga and Leeton both have multicultural resource centres, but Griffith does not despite the huge community.
"We have a huge multicultural community and we don't have anything like that. If there are issues, they can feel calm because someone can help, and that encourages people to move here as well."
