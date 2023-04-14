The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

With the old community centre now set to come down, the multicultural council is hoping to put the space to use

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multicultural Council President Carmel La Rocca in front of the Neighbourhood House Community Centre. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Multicultural Council President Carmel La Rocca in front of the Neighbourhood House Community Centre. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith City Council has voted to put an end to the Neighbourhood House Community Centre at 80 Benerembah Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.