Griffith City Council has nominated the Coolah to CBD precinct for further funding as part of the 'Safer Cities: Her Way' project.
The project comes from the state government, who are planning to invest over 30 million dollars into making cities and towns across NSW safer for women and gender diverse people.
Council has been studying safety perceptions in three precincts - Coolah to CBD, Kookora St to Olympic Street and Pioneer to CBD.
A survey asking about personal experiences, decision making and perceptions of safety across Griffith found many women being hesitant to go out alone or in poorly-lit areas, however the number one consideration women faced was the time of day - very few were comfortable going out at night.
Banna Avenue was ruled as the safest street, which was unsurprising due to the heavy foot traffic and lighting.
Coolah Street and Olympic Street were identified as places where people felt particularly unsafe, but Coolah Street was found to be perceived as the most unsafe of all studied streets.
This lack of safety, as well as parts of the Olympic Street precinct being too far away from a transport hub to be eligible for funding, led to the council voting to put forth the Coolah to CBD precinct up for the next stage.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the next stage would be conducting 'walkshops' with police, councillors and residents going up and down the streets to identify what can be done to make the area safer.
"We really want to improve the safety and the perception of safety," he said.
"It's a pilot program, so we really want to get the most bang for our buck," he said.
He added that if the pilot program went well across the state, there were hopes for a similar program that could be used to improve the safety of the Kookora Street and Pioneer precincts in the future.
The project has a strict timeline in order to be completed and evaluated by June 2024. Council will need to have a project plan complete by June, and begin construction by November.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
