Safer Cities program is set to take next steps in making Griffith a safer place for women

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
The area between Coolah Street and Banna Avenue has been determined as where residents feel most unsafe. Photo file.
Griffith City Council has nominated the Coolah to CBD precinct for further funding as part of the 'Safer Cities: Her Way' project.

