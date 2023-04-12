With the Waratahs' announcement that they will be sitting out the 2023 season, Group 20 has made a last-minute adjustment to the draw, including delaying the start of the season.
The season was due to start this weekend but to facilitate sides not having to make wholesale changes to ground bookings the season will now be starting on April 30.
There will also be two general byes, as well as a bye for the June Long Weekend, to ensure the Grand Final remains on Sunday September 16.
The late changes mean it will be a two-week delay for defending premiers Leeton to start their title defence.
Coach Hayden Philp is looking at the positives of the delayed start.
"It's not going to be too much of a change for us, really," he said.
"Probably gives us a bit of a chance to build on our structure, we have a couple of new blokes who we were going to roll with through round one and two, but now we have a couple of weeks to work on that ahead of the season starting."
While being disappointed that the Waratahs have been unable to field any teams, Philp feels that it is a sign of a decline in rugby league in regional areas.
"They have pulled out at a point where it is probably a bit late," he said.
"A little bit of notice for everyone would have been nice, but they are trying to do what's best for their club. It's unfortunate that we don't have an extra team, but it's dwindling out here, and that is a bit disappointing.
"We have noticed it with the junior grades. Our 16s and 18s sides probably only have three or four sides to play against out here. It starts with the younger guys coming up, and if they are looking to head to Wagga or even further, it has a roll-on effect later on."
Heading into the season as title holders, the Greens coach is pleased with how his side have been progressing in preseason.
"Everyone is probably the fittest they have been over the three years that I have been coaching," he said.
"Everyone has been pushing each other and getting to the gym, so I have been really pleased with how the guys are tracking on. Fingers crossed, we have to try to defend it but we have to put the effort in each week. We can't afford to get complacent."
The depth of the squad that Philp will have at his disposal has the Greens coach hopeful of going back-to-back.
"Billy Dickinson can slot in at the halves or full-back, so he is a pretty handy pick up for us and the others will be able to do a job wherever your chuck them," he said.
"That is probably the good thing about what we have got, we have a lot of versatility which makes my job easy."
