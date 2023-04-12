The Area News
Firefighters have alerted residents of an upcoming burn on Scenic Hill

Updated April 12 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 11:00am
PHOTO: Kenji Sato
The NSW Rural Fire Service has alerted residents around Scenic Hill of a controlled burn on April 16.

