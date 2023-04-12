The NSW Rural Fire Service has alerted residents around Scenic Hill of a controlled burn on April 16.
The RFS will be conducting a hazard reduction burn on and around Scenic Hill, burning areas of overgrown grass along Scenic Drive between 1pm and 6pm on April 16 - weather permitting.
Superintendent Kevin Adams said that the burns would reduce the risk of fire to residential properties, and described it as 'vital.'
"Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping to reduce the intensity of bush fires," he explained.
"This controlled burn will help protect properties and assets in the communities of Griffith around Scenic Hill and also assist firefighters to control any future bush fires".
Superintendent Adams reminded residents to take action ahead of the burn to make sure they aren't adversely impacted by smoke.
"This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clothes lines and making sure pets are kept in a protected area," he explained.
"Motorists in the area should slow down and take extra care if driving through smoke, keep windows up and turn their headlights on".
Asthmatics or those with other lung conditions are encouraged to stay indoors and reduce any outdoor activities, and seek medical attention if smoke levels lead to shortness of breath or coughing.
