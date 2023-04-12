Griffith Kart Club is set to host one of it's two large events for the year, with the Riverina Cup set to take centre stage.
One of the first Kart track in Australia to have lights allowing night racing, the Griffith Kart Club has a proud history. Formed in 1975 with an initial membership of 34 people and originally a dirt track, the bitumen track was completed in 1976, with the inaugural race meeting held on November 21 1976.
A few further track upgrades were done prior to the NSW State Championships, which the club hosted in 1987. A track extension was completed in 2001 to the now 854 metre track.
The Riverina Cup, started in 1988 by Club Life Member, Garry Rapmund (Wagga Wagga), is once again becoming a benchmark within the NSW Karting Calendar. With over 80 karters expected, from all over the Riverina, and further afield, including Canberra, Orange, Dubbo, Sydney, and Albury, the weekend is set to be massive.
RELATED
Club president Brendon Zambon is excited by what the Cup will not only bring to the track but also Griffith as a whole.
"The Riverina Cup is a massive weekend for the Griffith karters, and our community," he said.
"With drivers and their pit crews from all over the state, the three day event is a great advertisement for our town and track."
The track will open on Wednesday, April 19, with unofficial practice before qualifying gets underway on Saturday, April 22. Racing will continue on Saturday afternoon, with the final heats being held under lights, with the finals to be hotly contested on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.