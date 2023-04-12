The Area News
Griffith Kart Club ready to host 2023 Riverina Cup

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:34am
Griffith Kart Club is set to host one of it's two large events for the year, with the Riverina Cup set to take centre stage.

