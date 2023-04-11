A new report has revealed significant challenges to Australian education, including high rates of teacher attrition and significant differences in the quality of education offered by the highest and lowest performing schools.
The OECD report highlights an expected national shortage of 4100 teachers by 2025, the need to reduce teachers' workloads, and offer incentives for teachers to take positions in schools in the bush.
NSW Teachers Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said teacher shortages and performance outcomes are more acute in rural, regional, and remote communities.
"In November last year, there were 3300 full-time teacher vacancies across the state ... more than 55 per cent were in rural, regional and remote areas," Mr O'Brien said.
"Schools in Wagga are collapsing classes daily.
"I've heard stories of students being given workbooks and sitting in a hall because there's no teachers.
"There is no easy solution, but we can only start by actually restoring some kind of respect for the profession through salaries, and actually making teachers lives manageable again by addressing workload."
Mr O'Brien said while the new state government's proposed removal of the public sector wage cap would help teachers negotiate fairer wages, it won't be an instant fix.
Senior education lecturer at Charles Sturt University Elizabeth Murray said offering teachers more money to come to regional communities will not fix the fundamental issue of teachers wanting to feel part of their communities.
"I don't think it [financial incentives] could hurt, but I don't think it's a long-term prospect for teachers to remain in those communities," Dr Murray said.
"A longer term prospect would be a program where you train teachers who already live in those areas, or come from those areas, and want to stay there.
"I think those communities would agree they want people who are dedicated to the community, enjoy and want to live in the community. I think that's the only thing that's going to encourage teachers to stay."
Dr Murray leads the Grow your own Teacher program, which offers scholarships and flexible learning pathways to school learning support officers already working within the education system by offering ongoing work, a connection to their local school, and recognition of prior learning, the program hopes to turn support officers into teachers in just two years.
Between this, and other accelerated regional education pathways Dr Murray is involved in, she hopes to train at least 700 teachers over the next few years.
Wagga High School P&C president Helen Mundy has regular conversations with teachers, parents and students about the challenges of regional schooling. She said certain kinds of incentives might encourage teachers to try life in a regional community for the mid-to-long term.
"Incentives would need to be sustainable, and could include HECS relief for those who have already completed their degrees, and some kind of bonus points system for regional and remote service," she said.
"It's time for public school teacher shortages to be taken as seriously as health professional shortages."
