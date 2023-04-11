The Area News

Election over - now we need urgent action on housing

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 12 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The lack of affordable housing was a major issue in the recent state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.