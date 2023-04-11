Election over - now we need urgent action on housing

The lack of affordable housing was a major issue in the recent state election.
Here in the Murray electorate it was something candidates had at the top of their priority list should they be elected.
That included Member for Murray Helen Dalton, who has long been aware of this issue.
What we need now is real action on this matter. Solutions need to be put on the table and the hard work needs to be done.
The latest National Housing Finance Investment Corporation (NHFIC) State of the Nation's Housing 2022-23 report that was recently released also confirms builders' concerns about achieving Australia's housing needs.
Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn says this report is more evidence Australia is falling well short of the 200,000 homes needed each year to keep up with demand and address housing affordability challenges.
We know what these challenges are here in Griffith and the wider MIA.
There are many external factors at play as we all know, but the time is now for someone to bring their radical ideas forward and make them happen.
Otherwise, the situation will not only worsen, but more people will suffer as will towns such as Griffith.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
