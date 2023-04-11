The Country Education Foundation's premier fundraiser is back, and seventh time is hopefully the charm for Curry and Jam.
Curry and Jam invites all in the region to come out to Binya for a night of delicious food, live music and drinks with mates, all in aid of the Country Education Foundation.
"It's a fun night of music, drinking and enjoying a dinner cooked by the local Sikh community," Craig O'Keefe from the CEF said.
"Everyone has a good time, they can sing along with the band or dance and just have a really good night with their friends."
The foundation supports regional young people in pursuing tertiary education, through funding supplies or even helping with accommodation.
"That money goes to support local youths studying tertiary education. We might help with accommodation or buying textbooks, cameras depending on the course," Mr O'Keefe said.
"Our target every year is to clear over $10,000 ... the more money we make, the more we can support young people."
While other fundraisers and charities have spoken about the rising cost of living making it harder to fundraise, Mr O'Keefe said that they would be thrilled with whatever they can get.
"We take as much as we can get, and we're happy."
This year, the music will be provided by Ian Ippoliti & The Collective, providing the perfect mix of slower jams and higher energy tunes.
Curry and Jam 7 will be held from 7pm on May 5 at Binya Hall. Transport is provided for an extra fee. Tickets are available from eventbookings.com.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
