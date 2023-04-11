The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Curry and Jam is returning for it's seventh year running, raising funds for regional students

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Nardi from the Country Education Foundation, and Bobby Singh from the Sikh Community. Photo by Allan Wilson
Frank Nardi from the Country Education Foundation, and Bobby Singh from the Sikh Community. Photo by Allan Wilson

The Country Education Foundation's premier fundraiser is back, and seventh time is hopefully the charm for Curry and Jam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.