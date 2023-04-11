NSW Country under 18s girls side has had a mixed start to their National Championships campaign, coming away with a win and loss from their first two games.
Griffith's Timeeka Coleman was selected as a bottom-aged player and, in the lead-up to the tournament, was unveiled as one of three players making up the under-18s leadership group.
It was an initiation by fire for the NSW side as they were tasked with taking on Victoria Metro in their opening game.
RELATED
Coming off the bench, Timeeka finished with six points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals as the NSW Country side fell to a 76-52 defeat.
Timeeka started the second game on the court and was able to help NSW Country rebound, picking up three points, four rebounds, and two assists as they came away with a 67-63 win over Western Australia Country.
NSW Country, currently in fourth, have three more pool games before finals get underway on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.