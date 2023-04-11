The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Timeeka Coleman named in NSW Country Under 18s girls leadership group for Nationals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 11 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Country under 18s girls side has had a mixed start to their National Championships campaign, coming away with a win and loss from their first two games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.