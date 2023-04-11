The Area News
Griffith secure Women's Open Division Two at the Riverina Regional League

By Liam Warren
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:24am
Griffith's representative netball side made a strong start to the season after coming away with the Open Women's Division Two title at the Riverina Regional League.

