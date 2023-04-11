Griffith's representative netball side made a strong start to the season after coming away with the Open Women's Division Two title at the Riverina Regional League.
It was a flawless start to the season that saw the Griffith team take the title after going through the two-day carnival undefeated.
The hosts started their day with a 36-33 win over rivals Leeton and then carried that into their second game as they were able to take a 10-goal win over Narrandera.
Griffith rounded out the first day of action with a 39-25 victory over Tumut to finish the pool games at the top of the table undefeated.
The home side picked up where they left off at the start of day two when they took on Tumut again in the semi-final, and they were able to secure their spot in the decider with a clinical 48-29 victory.
It set up a showdown with arch-rivals Leeton once more after the Leeton side secured their progression into the final with a 31-20 win over Narrandera.
It was a nail-biting final, but it was Griffith who was able to hold on to take out the title with a 33-31 victory.
Meanwhile, Barellan was able to secure a second-place finish in division one.
They were able to make a strong start to their campaign picking up a 30-goal win over Wagga Wagga 17s before falling to a 44-23 defeat at the hands of Wagga's under 23s side.
They were able to bounce back from that to secure second on the ladder with a 38-27 win over Hume League.
Barellan was again able to come away with a grand final spot with a nail-biting one-goal victory over Hume before falling 40-22 to Wagga 23s in the decider.
