The final of the Rod McNabb single handicap match play kicked off a big weekend of golf at the Griffith Golf Club, with competitions over the four days of Easter.
It was a contest between Marcus Blanch and Andrew Noad. Blanch was two up after five holes. Noad steadied and won the4 next four holes to turn two up. Blanch won the 10th and 11th, to square things up. It was then nip and tuck, the match all square going down 18th.
Blanch was in trouble off the tee, opening the door for Noad to clinch the title with a bogie five.
Saturday's event was a single stableford with 70 players.
Jason Bartlett 39 points won A Grade, carding ten pars. Toby Maher 37 points runner-up, nailing a birdie on the 15th. to go with nine pars, on a countback over Lama Lolotonga 37 points.
Chris Conlan 39 points won B Grade, draining a birdie on the first in a 22 points front nine, over Ben Jeffrey 37 points, nailing a birdie on the 5th. John Gale 36 points best in C Grade, Tom Chapman 35 points second.
Pins to 4th & 15th Jason Magoci, 7th Brendan Hicken, 8th Tony McBride, 11th Chris Moore, 16th Travis Millis.
The Easter golf kicked off with a single stableford on Good Friday with 23 players.
Allan Andreazza 38 points won Div.1 from Col Vearing 37 points.
Chris Forwood 41 points easily won Div.2 ahead of Greg Collins 34 points.
Sunday's event, a medley single stableford with a field of 37 players.
Brad Hammond 36 points won A Grade on a countbaqck over Taoloa Toru 36 points.
Lee Kimball 35 points best in B Grade, Liz Graham 32 points flew the ladies flag on a countback over Andrew Oates.
Chris Forwood 42 points easily won C Grade ahead of James Semisi 35 points.
Members are reminded of the Annual General Meeting to be held at the Club at 7.00pm on April 18. Nomination forms for board positions are on the Notice Board, with five of the current Board not standing. Members need to put their hands up.
Also membership renewals are now overdue and must be renewed as soon as possible.
The first of two Scrambles is on this coming Sunday April 16.
Entries only online . Contact the Pro Shop.
The BC Plumbing Charity Golf Pro Am is on April 20-21.
Volunteers to help on the two days are required. Please contact Wayne if you can help.
Yenda Golf Club will host their Pro Am on Wednesday April 19.
Today's event is a single stableford, Saturday a Two Person Ambrose, Sunday a 4 Person Ambrose.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 35 players.
Gerry Cox 35 points won Div.1 on a countback over Doug McWiliam 35 points.
Tom Wright 36 points best in Div.2 over Ray Mead 35 points.
Pins to 8th. Rob Trembath, 11th. Graham Sibraa, 15th.Alf Franchi.
Another single stableford this week.
Wednesday's single Versus Par had 26 starters.
Gerry Cox +3 won Div.1, Sim Tuitivaki +3 runner-up on a countback over Rob Trembath.
Don Catanzariti +3 won Div.2, Ray Mead +2 second. on a countback over David Woodside. Pins to 7th Grant Semmler, 8th Sim Tuitivaki, 16th Wayne Alpen.
