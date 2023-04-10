After a successful first season at Griffith, ex-Super Netball player Joh Munro has stepped into the A grade coaching role.
Assisting 2022 coaches Georgia Fuller and Carolyn Burgess on an as needed basis last season, Munro said it was a mutual decision for her to take on the coaching role.
"I came back last year and just helped out as asked," Munro said.
"During the game, Georgia and Carolyn would say to me 'Joh, do you have anything to add?' and our relationship just developed from there.
"I'd help on Thursday night training and take some of those sessions and so it just naturally got to the point at the end of the year we sat down and Georgia and Carolyn were like 'do you want to do it next year' and we thought it'd work well."
Fuller and Burgess will continue to assist Munro through the 2023 season after she arrived at the club mid-2022.
Munro said it was good to have their knowledge alongside her to help fill gaps.
"They've great netball knowledge and knowledge that I don't have in terms of the backgrounds of players and their development, and things they can offer on the court that I haven't seen because I've only been around for half a season," she said.
Pleased with how their A grade side is coming together Munro said four A reserve players from last year have been pulled into the top side.
Going deep into last year's finals series, Munro is hopeful the club will earn a premiership this season.
A key development for them is improving their conversion rates from attacking centre passes.
"One of the big focuses for me is trying to get consistency in that area," Munro said.
"We're implementing those strategies and having some time with the girls now in pre-season to go through some of the different things that we can bring out on court, and see what difference that makes.
"The group itself is already so full of talent so I'm really lucky."
Hosting reigning premiers Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round one, Munro expects the game to set the benchmark for their season.
"It's a good game to have at the start because you've got the rest of the season to go we were great in this area, we were good in this area, and it'll be a really hard hit out," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
