The Jasmine Jade Duo will be playing some sweet tunes on Friday night at the Griffith League Club from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, while on Saturday night Side Effect will be rocking the stage from 8pm to midnight. Over at the main Exies Club enjoy entertainment from fine2uned from 7.30pm on Saturday night. The Exies Sports Club will also host Saturday night entertainment with Tony L set to provide the vibes after the Griffith Swans first home game of the season from 7pm. At the Area Hotel you will find DJ Rossi and Jack Moon spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.

