Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife
The Jasmine Jade Duo will be playing some sweet tunes on Friday night at the Griffith League Club from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, while on Saturday night Side Effect will be rocking the stage from 8pm to midnight. Over at the main Exies Club enjoy entertainment from fine2uned from 7.30pm on Saturday night. The Exies Sports Club will also host Saturday night entertainment with Tony L set to provide the vibes after the Griffith Swans first home game of the season from 7pm. At the Area Hotel you will find DJ Rossi and Jack Moon spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Frankie Valli and The Beach Boys Show, Friday April 21 at the Griffith Regional Theatre
A world-class show that brings together two of the most exciting harmony bands in pop music history Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons & The Beach Boys. You will hear a musical production featuring 6 of Sydney's finest musicians and singers, delivering amazing vocals and harmonies. The show delivers hit-after-hit with awesome harmonies and songs that the audience cannot resist singing along with. This show promises to entertain you, so sit back and absorb this timeless music of a wonderful and memorable era. Tickets Adult $59, concession $54, group 8+ $54, child (under 18) $30
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.