The 'Bush Blossums' program is one of three state finalists for an AgriFutures Rural Women's Award

April 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Rochelle Olsen has been nominated as a finalist in the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award. Photo contributed.
An MIA woman has been nominated as a finalist for the Agrifutures Rural Women's Award, for her work mentoring women in the hardest times of their life.

