An MIA woman has been nominated as a finalist for the Agrifutures Rural Women's Award, for her work mentoring women in the hardest times of their life.
Rochelle Olsen is the founder of "The Baby Loss Mentor," and "Bush Blossums" a mentoring and support program for rural and regional women dealing with the loss of a child. She offers support for parents around the entire Riverina.
"In the country, rates of stillbirth, miscarriage and infant loss are on average higher than our city counterparts," she said.
"My program allows women to receive online grief support and guidance specific to pregnancy and infant loss by a woman who has walked in their shoes after the loss of my own son, Edward at 7 hours old."
She added that after experiencing her own loss, she wanted to ensure all women had access to the support they needed.
"My purpose for creating the Baby Loss Mentor and my Bush Blossums program is to ensure that every woman has equal access to services and support should they experience pregnancy or baby loss."
The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has clearly recognised the vital work Ms Olsen has been doing, and nominated her as one of three state finalists in their awards.
The award provides a $15,000 grant to all state winners, as well as support for professional development and help improving or expanding the program that wins. State and territory winners will also go on to compete at a national level.
Ms Olsen said that if she won, she hoped to use the money to increase accessibility for the program and take it from the small-scale to a region-wide program.
"Regardless of the outcome of the award, I believe that my program will provide far reaching benefits to women across Australia ... I aim to light the way for women to take that next step forward."
The NSW and ACT winner will be announced on May 18.
