Following the relocation of the Griffith Community Centre in 2021, Griffith City Council will be voting on what is to happen to the old centre site on Benerembah Street.
The old Community Centre building, formerly the old police station, is currently vacant and in dire need of repairs before it can be used again, meaning demolition is a real possibility for the century-old building.
A safety inspection of the building noted uneven flooring, suspected asbestos insulation and damage to walls - as well as discoloured water potentially due to old plumbing.
The recommendation from council staff is to investigate grants to fund the demolition of the building, but noted that the building is far from a lost cause.
"Although dated, Neighbourhood House could continue to be used as public facility but maintenance is required and recommended," the report reads.
"Disability access to the building would be required, new kitchen, bathroom and doors. If to be used for residential purposes, different regulations would be applicable."
Also located on the lot is a 'cubby house' used for a weekly playgroup and various sheds - one of which provides storage for a local charity.
The council will also be voting on purchasing a textile work by local artist Di Tarr.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery Manager Margaret Andreazza and Art Gallery Co-Ordinator Ray Wholohan have concluded that the painting "Baa-Medman" by Diane Tarr would be a good addition to the gallery's collection - particularly considering the lack of textile work in the collection currently.
The piece depicts the Riverina landscape using local wool.
"Baa-Medman" is valued at $1815, and while the gallery has an acquisition policy, it does not have a budget for new acquisitions to the collection - causing them to ask council for the money.
