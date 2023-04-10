The Area News
The old Community Centre's future will be up for debate at Griffith City Council

Updated April 10 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
The building at 80 Benerembah Street sits vacant, with its future to be decided at the next council meeting. Photo by Monty Jacka
Following the relocation of the Griffith Community Centre in 2021, Griffith City Council will be voting on what is to happen to the old centre site on Benerembah Street.

