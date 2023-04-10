The Area News
Riverina Field Days secures Lowes Petroleum as major sponsor

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 10 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 10:22am
Pictured: Riverina Field Days event organiser Jason Torresan with Lowes Petroleum Griffith Sales Manager Simon Wallace. Photo supplied
A final call for Riverina Field Days exhibitors is being made, with only a few spaces left at the showgrounds for the big weekend to kick off on May 12.

