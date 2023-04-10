A final call for Riverina Field Days exhibitors is being made, with only a few spaces left at the showgrounds for the big weekend to kick off on May 12.
"We're close to full capacity, with only a handful left out of the 200 sites at the showground. Everything's looking good at this stage and we're confident of another great event," Event organiser Jason Torresan said.
"There's really only between half a dozen and a dozen spaces left so those who want to book a site need to do so now."
April 21 is the final date for exhibitors to secure a site and have their business listed in the entry brochure and other printed material.
Those already locked in come from around the region, ranging from farm and machinery services, arts, crafts and giftware, automotive, building and construction, entertainment and attractions, emergency services and more.
"In just the past week we had another three or four book their sites," Mr Torresan said.
"Many businesses will be familiar to those who attend each year, but there will also be some new sights," he said.
Further details regarding what will be featured is expected to be released soon.
Meantime, Lowes Petroleum has been announced as the major sponsor of the event for the second year in a row.
Griffith Sales Manager, Simon Wallace, said the local depot and service station teams are keen to once again support this key local event.
"Events like the Riverina Field Days not only provide the chance for our local farmers and ag enthusiasts to discuss new technology, but they also provide critical social opportunities for those to have a chat and catch-up. Like everyone, Lowes are looking forward to catching up with everyone."
Those wishing to book a site or for more information, including ticket purchases, can visit the Riverina Field Days website here.
