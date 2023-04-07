The 2023 Bacchus on the Lake run was hailed a success, with close to 400 taking on the Lake Wyangan lap on Friday.
People from as far as interstate turned out in droves to the Lake Wyangan picnic area, with walkers making an early start and runners sprinting into action from around 9am.
Ballarat product, Damian Schliebs, took the title of the men's 10 kilometre Enduro, with a time of 36 minutes and 59 seconds, while Griffith's Rachelle Reynolds soared to top place with 49 minutes and 59 seconds.
The two athletes were thrilled with their respective wins, with each saying they never expected to take the wins.
"The feeling is amazing and I wasn't expecting it," Ms Reynolds said.
"I train a lot and am currently getting ready for a 50 kilometre run. So training for that probably helped."
Mr Schliebs, who has family in Coleambally, was spurred on to participate while visiting the area over the Easter break.
"I train for marathons regularly and my family said I should do this run while I was here and I thought, why not?" he said.
"It's the first time I've done it and the track was actually harder than I expected, even wild in some places. It was a great challenge."
Other athletes also took home wins on the day.
Aleara Wallace took top gong in the senior females 5 kilometre sprint, nailing a time of 24 minutes and 17 seconds, while Mia Stockwell took second and Morgan Twigg took third.
In the senior mens, Cody Macleay took home first place with 16 minutes and 31 seconds, while Jaidyn Roach took second and Trent Macleay took third.
The fastest junior male was Angus Argent-Smith with 17 minutes and 36 seconds, while William Litchfield came second and Matthew Maundrell came third.
The fastest junior female was Madisyn Sarkis with 24 minutes and 32 seconds, while Philippa Delgado impressed in second and Ivana-Rose Wallace in third.
President of the Griffith Feral Joggers, Ron Anson, said it was a terrific morning of fun and he was impressed with the agility of those who took the challenge.
"I think the number of participants was on par with last year so I'm very happy," Mr Anson said.
"Rain the previous night actually helped the track in places, but the loop of the lake was a bit soggy and difficult. People mentioned they preferred the normal course which we couldn't do given flooding. Running on the grass added an element of challenge for people.
"It's always an excellent way to start the Easter break and I very much look forward to next time."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
