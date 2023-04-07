The Area News
2023 Bacchus on the Lake draws a crowd to Lake Wyangan

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 7 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 12:13pm
Damian Schliebs, took the title of the men's 10 kilometre Enduro while Griffith's Rachelle Reynolds took top place for the womens. Picture by Allan Wilson
The 2023 Bacchus on the Lake run was hailed a success, with close to 400 taking on the Lake Wyangan lap on Friday.

