The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

A man has been charged with domestic violence-related offences after crash that killed woman, three children in Leeton shire

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:46am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man will appear in Griffith Local Court today facing domestic violence-related charges following an accident where four people died in Leeton shire on Tuesday, April 4.
A man will appear in Griffith Local Court today facing domestic violence-related charges following an accident where four people died in Leeton shire on Tuesday, April 4.

A MAN has been charged with domestic violence-related offences as part of investigations into the fatal crash which killed a woman and three children in Leeton shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.