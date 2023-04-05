MIA women will soon have a new specialty hub for all things physiotherapy.
Former Leeton physiotherapist Jess Stoll will take the helm of a new clinic to run out of Griffith's Kookora Surgery two days a month.
Originally from Griffith and now based in Wollongong, Ms Stoll has started her own female health physiotherapy practice, The Female Collective, which she wants to bring to MIA patients.
"There is a huge need for specialist physiotherapy services in rural and remote locations, especially in female health," Ms Stoll said.
"The clinic will specialise in all things female health, like pelvic pain, pregnancy, bladder leakage and pelvic organ prolapse.
"The statistics around female health issues are staggering. One in five experience some sort of pelvic pain, one in three Australian women experience bladder leakage and 50 per cent of women who have ever had a baby suffer pelvic organ prolapse," she said.
"I feel there needs to be a greater awareness of these specific conditions and people need to know they can be managed and improved successfully."
At this stage the one service will be run in the area, but she says if it is successful another could run in Leeton.
"It depends on the response from the community and if I think there's a need. Word on the ground seems to indicate there is," Ms Stoll said.
"The closest place with a clinic of this variety is Wagga. Having grown up in Griffith, I know what it's like to have to travel all the way there to receive specialist care.
"I also want to give back to the community and this is a good way to come back and service the area where I grew up."
Ms Stoll also wants to ensure women in rural areas are being taken care of when it comes to health.
"As a woman, I know we often put our needs last. There seems to be a lack of awareness around that. I'm passionate about female empowerment which consists of helping women to be everything they can, whether in the sporting arena, professionally, or personally."
The Female Collective will commence services in Griffith on April 20.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
